New Suit - Class Action

Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, was slapped with a product liability class action on Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, follows a May 11 recall of certain Peloton bikes due to unexpected breaking of seat posts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02101, Miller v. Peloton Interactive Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandy Miller

Plaintiffs

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC

defendants

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects