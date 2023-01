New Suit - Employment

NASA was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Saturday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Timothy W. Romberger and the Law Office of Ruth Ann Azeredo on behalf of Dana Miller, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to false sexual harassment allegations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03378, miller v. NASA.

