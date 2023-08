New Suit - Fraud, Breach of Fiduciary Duties

Spencer Fane filed a lawsuit on Aug. 4 in Kansas District Court over an alleged loan default. The suit, brought on behalf of James G. Miller, accuses the defendants of misusing corporate entities to borrow $3 million from the plaintiff and then siphoning off cash to fund a lavish lifestyle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02343, Miller v. Miller et al.

Kansas

August 07, 2023, 4:43 AM

Plaintiffs

James G Miller

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

Kathleen M Miller

Kathleen M. Miller, as trustee Kmm Family Trust, dated February 7, 2017

Paul C. Miller

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct