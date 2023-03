New Suit - Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against women's apparel and accessories provider Madewell Inc. The suit contends that Madewell erroneously over taxes Missouri consumers on online purchases placed on its madewell.com website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02402, Miller v. Madewell, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2023, 8:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Lohren Miller

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Madewell, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct