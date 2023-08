New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan and Maxey Law Firm filed a data breach class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against Lumico Life Insurance. The suit pursues claims on behalf of over 1,300 individuals claiming that their personal information was not properly safeguarded. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06797, Miller v. Lumico Life Insurance Company.

