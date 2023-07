New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The court action was brought by Edelman, Combs, Latturner, & Goodwin on behalf of Graham P. Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04574, Miller v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Graham P. Miller

Plaintiffs

Edelman, Combs, Latturner, & Goodwin

Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin LLC

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws