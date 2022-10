Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rainey Kizer Reviere & Bell on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hobby Lobby Stores to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Amber Miller. The case is 2:22-cv-02741, Miller v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 3:52 PM