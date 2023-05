New Suit - Consumer

Hartford Insurance and Hillcrest Davidson & Associates were sued on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought by the Wood Firm on behalf of Tomiko Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01150, Miller v. Hillcrest Davidson & Associates LLC et al.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Tomiko Miller

Plaintiffs

The Wood Firm PLLC

defendants

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hillcrest, Davidson and Associates LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws