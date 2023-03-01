New Suit

Snell & Wilmer filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of Tyler Miller, who serves as a liaison between Scappoose City Council and the District, accuses the defendants of 'baselessly' banning Miller from attending in person meetings due to his alleged creation of a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00293, Miller v. Heimuller et al.

Government

March 01, 2023, 8:08 AM