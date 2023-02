New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Camping World RV Sales LLC were sued Friday in Texas Southern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was brought by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of Roger Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00380, Miller v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC et al.

Automotive

February 03, 2023, 11:42 AM