New Suit - Consumer Class Action

General Motors was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Weitz & Luxenberg, Branstetter Stranch & Jennings and the Indian and Environmental Law Group, alleges that a defective battery energy control module in 2016-2019 Chevrolet Volts causes a total shutdown of the vehicle's electrical system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12739, Miller v. General Motors LLC.