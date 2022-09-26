Who Got The Work

Brian Pete, Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Gem Pawnbrokers of NY Inc. in a pending digital accessibility class action. The action, filed Aug. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-06881, Miller v. Gem Pawnbrokers Of NY Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 26, 2022, 6:28 AM