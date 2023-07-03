Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partner Katherine E. Koop Irwin has entered an appearance for Forest Hills Pharmacy in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed May 16 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Edgar Snyder & Associates on behalf of a pharmacy technician who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave for a hysterectomy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00097, Miller v. Forest Hills Pharmacy.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Miller

Plaintiffs

Edgar Snyder Associates

defendants

Forest Hills Pharmacy

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA