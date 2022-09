Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment which names FCCI Insurance Group and Monroe Guaranty Insurance Group to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Carlson Law Firm on behalf of Justin Miller, who seeks more than $1 million in connection with brain injury claims arising from a motor vehicle accident. The case is 1:22-cv-00923, Miller v. FCCI Insurance Group et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 8:01 PM