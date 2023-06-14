Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Evolve Vacation Rental Network, Barbara Creighton and John Creighton to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims caused by an alleged defective chairlift in a vacation home rental, was filed by O'Malley Tunstall on behalf of Lora Ann Miller. The case is 1:23-cv-00473, Miller v. Evolve Vacation Rental Network Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 14, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Lora Ann Miller

defendants

Barbara Creighton

Evolve Vacation Rental Network, Inc.

John Creighton

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims