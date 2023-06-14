Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Evolve Vacation Rental Network, Barbara Creighton and John Creighton to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims caused by an alleged defective chairlift in a vacation home rental, was filed by O'Malley Tunstall on behalf of Lora Ann Miller. The case is 1:23-cv-00473, Miller v. Evolve Vacation Rental Network Inc.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 14, 2023, 2:49 PM