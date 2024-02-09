Who Got The Work

Sarah A. Sullivan and Alex Callo of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in as defense counsel to Eagle Pharmaceuticals and certain executives in a pending securities class action arising from the late Nov. resignation of CEO Scott Tarriff. The case, filed Dec. 11 in New Jersey District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody & Agnello; Glancy Prongay & Murray; and attorney Frank R. Cruz, contends that the defendants overstated the company's revenue, and failed to disclose a lack of ability to fill orders of the chemotherapy drug Pemfexy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper, is 2:23-cv-23011, Miller v. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 09, 2024, 8:41 AM

