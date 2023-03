Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DeWitt, Paruolo & Meek on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Christian M. Zeaman on behalf of Patricia A. Miller who contends that she was injured on a defective escalator. The case is 5:23-cv-00283, Miller v. Dillard's Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia A Miller

Plaintiffs

Christian M Zeaman PC

defendants

Dillard's Inc

defendant counsels

Dewitt Paruolo & Meek

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims