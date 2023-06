New Suit - Product Liability

Dick's Sporting Goods and Good Sportsman Marketing were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Kramon & Graham on behalf of Terry Lee Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01695, Miller v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Terry Lee Miller

Kramon Graham

defendants

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Good Sportsman Marketing, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims