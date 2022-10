Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw and the Schumaker Center For Employment Law on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Baldwin & Vernon on behalf of L. Miller. The case is 6:22-cv-03262, Miller v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 4:39 PM