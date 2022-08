New Suit - Contract

Comerica was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was brought by Stevenson Klotz on behalf of Kenneth Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00340, Miller v. Comerica Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2022, 4:05 PM