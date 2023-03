New Suit - Employment

Citibank was hit with an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The court case, over alleged age- and race-based was brought by the Cochran Law Firm on behalf of Kim Miller, the branch manager and vice president for the Bethesda branch of Citibank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00643, Miller v. Citibank, N.A.