Attorneys from Adams and Reese and Kean Miller have stepped in to represent Chevron, Exxon Mobil Corp., Devon Energy Production Co. LP and other oil and gas companies in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was filed April 28 in Louisiana Middle District Court by the Falcon Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Harold Miller, who allegedly died from work-related exposure to radioactive chemicals produced by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, is 3:23-cv-00327, Miller v. Chevron USA, Inc. et al.

June 12, 2023, 7:42 AM

