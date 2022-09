New Suit - Employment Class Action

Carrier Global, a Florida-based HVAC company, was hit with a collective employment action Friday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of hourly-paid, non-exempt workers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02624, Miller v. Carrier Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 17, 2022, 6:00 PM