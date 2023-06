Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Big Lots and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of a former employee who is alleging discrimination on the basis of race and disability. The case is 5:23-cv-01065, Miller v. Big Lots F&S Inc.

June 07, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Joey Miller

defendants

Big Lots Stores, LLC

Big Lots F&S, Inc.

Does 1 to 100, inclusive

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination