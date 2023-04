New Suit - Employment

AutoZone was sued on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was brought by Weisberg Cummings P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff alleging discriminatory hiring practices regarding his use of medical marijuana. The case is 3:23-cv-00647, Miller v. AutoZone, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 5:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Miller

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings, PC

Weisberg Cummings, P.C.

defendants

Autozone, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination