Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partner Thomas B. Sullivan has stepped in to represent the owner of the Daily Mail newspaper in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 14 in New York Southern District Court by photographer Robert Miller, accuses the Daily Mail of posting Miller's photographs of SNL star Pete Davison without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 7:22-cv-06008, Miller v. Associated Newspapers Ltd. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM