Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Roetzel & Andress on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Arcp Mt. Springfield Oh LLC and CIM Group LP to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Huffman, Landis, Weaks & Walters Co. on behalf of Larry W. Miller Jr. The case is 3:23-cv-00214, Miller v. Arcp Mt Springfield Oh, LLC et al.

Real Estate

July 27, 2023, 4:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Larry W. Miller, Jr.

defendants

Arcp Mt Springfield Oh, LLC

CIM Group, LP

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims