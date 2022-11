Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Western Home Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Delta, was filed by the LaHatte Law Firm on behalf of Kathy M. Miller. The case is 3:22-cv-06074, Miller v. American Western Home Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 4:10 PM