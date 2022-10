New Suit

Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance and American Bankers Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for claims arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Shavaun Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-05460, Miller v. American Security Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 12:54 PM