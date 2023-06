Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on race and disability, was filed by the Bledsoe Law Firm and Spencer & Associates on behalf of Maurice Miller. The case is 5:23-cv-00733, Miller v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Maurice Miller

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination