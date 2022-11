Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against security company ADT to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Whitney Davis-Houston on behalf of the estate of Winfred White, accuses ADT of dispatching an employee infected with COVID-19 to White's home to conduct repair services, resulting in White's death. The case is 2:22-cv-08229, Miller v. ADT LLC.

November 10, 2022, 7:04 PM