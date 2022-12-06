New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Miller Manufacturing Co., a seller of farm and pet products. The suit takes aim at Focus-On Tools for allegedly reproducing over twenty of Miller’s copyrighted product images in a catalog without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-03035, Miller Manufacturing Company v. Zhejiang Focus-On Imp. & Exp. Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 6:54 PM