New Suit - Patent

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Miller Manufacturing Company. The suit asserts a single patent against Wolltex LLC, doing business as Wolltex, related to chicken nesting boxes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01624, Miller Manufacturing Company v. Wolltex, L.L.C.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 01, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Miller Manufacturing Company

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Wolltex, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims