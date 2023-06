New Suit - Intellectual Property

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr and Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Miller Manufacturing Co. The suit targets Wolltex in connection with the sale of chicken-nesting boxes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00418, Miller Manufacturing Company, Inc. v. Canales.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 8:11 PM

