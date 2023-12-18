Who Got The Work

Michael S. Friedman of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for chemical manufacturing company Vigon International Inc. and Azelis Americas in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 1 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a maintenance mechanic who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick, is 3:23-cv-01809, Miller, Jr. v. Azelis Americas, LLC et al.

December 18, 2023

