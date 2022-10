Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Trustmark Health Benefits and General Aluminum Mfg. Co. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, alleging bad faith denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by attorneys Louis R. Bertrand and Meredith Y. Simmons on behalf of Julie Miller and Michael Miller. The case is 5:22-cv-01785, Miller et al v. Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. et al.

October 05, 2022, 6:13 PM