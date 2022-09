Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against St. Johnland Nursing Center Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of Robert Miller and Gregory S. Miller, accuses the defendant of failing to take sufficient steps to protect residents from the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:22-cv-05314, Miller et al v. ST. Johnland Nursing Center, Inc.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 5:27 PM