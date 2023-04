Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed lawsuit against Rush University Medical Center, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Tina Miller and Scott A. Miller, who claims he suffered disabling injuries due to negligently performed neurological surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-02210, Miller et al v. Rush University Medical Center et al.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Allen Miller

Tina Miller

defendants

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer US, Inc.

Dr. Anthony M. Alvarado

Dr. Harel Deutsch

Rush University Medical Center

Zimmer Biomet Spine, Inc.

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims