Who Got The Work

Michael Joseph Murphy and Ajente Kamalanathan of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Leidos Holdings, an information technology firm focused in aviation and defense, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed May 31 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP, Bruckner Burch PLLC and Butler Curwood PLLC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, is 1:24-cv-00931, Miller et al v. Leidos, Inc.

Technology

July 15, 2024, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Andujar Miller

Rasoul Nicholson

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Butler Curwood, PLC

Butler Curwood PLLC

Defendants

Leidos, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations