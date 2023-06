New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Emerson Electric and Whirlpool d/b/a InSinkErator were hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Feavel & Porter, alleges that a defect in the defendants' Badger garbage disposals causes total failure and leakage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03797, Miller et al. v. Emerson Electric Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 15, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Anita Miller

Cheryl Moraska

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Emerson Electric Company and Whirlpool Corporation d/b/a InSinkErator or InSinkErator LLC

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects