New Suit - Class Action

Gupta Wessler filed a civil rights class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against the City of New York and David Do, the Commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). The complaint accuses TLC of running sting operations of undercover inspectors at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy Airports to entrap drivers into violating New York's 'Street Hail Law,' which prohibits street hails without the appropriate TLC license. According to the suit, the sting operations disproportionately target people of color, immigrants or people with limited English proficiency. The class is also represented by Pollock Cohen LLP and Mobilization for Justice. The case is 1:23-cv-00065, Miller et al v. City of New York et al.

Government

January 05, 2023, 1:56 PM