Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against AT&T to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Pendley, Baudin & Coffin and the Law Offices of Sonja T. Castello on behalf of Austin Miller and Sabrina Miller. The complaint contends that plaintiff Austin Miller was injured by a downed AT&T line. The case is 3:23-cv-00316, Miller et al v. AT&T Corp.

Telecommunications

April 25, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Austin Miller

Sabrina Miller

defendants

At&T Corp.

defendant counsels

Simon, Peragine, Smith And Redfearn, Llp

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims