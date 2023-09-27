Miller & Martin Marks Atlanta Offices 25th Anniversary | Law...

News From Law.com

Miller & Martin, a Chattanooga-based law firm that opened its Atlanta office in 1998, recently celebrated that office's 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the firm hosted a party at both Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and the nearby Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta. According to a news release, in 1998, five well-known Atlanta business lawyers—Tom Harrold, Ugo Ippolito, Ken Carroll, Luther Curtis and Pete Glass—decided to join Miller & Martin, thereby launching the firm's Atlanta office.

September 27, 2023, 2:12 PM

