New Suit - Patent

Walmart and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co. were slapped with a trade dress and patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action, which asserts two patents related to a boat seat, was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Millennium Outdoors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00066, Millennium Outdoors, LLC v. Walmart Inc. et al.