New Suit - Patent

Godfrey & Kahn and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Millennium Outdoors LLC. The complaint, which takes aim at Leader Accessories LLC, asserts two patents pertaining to portable folding boat seats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00106, Millennium Outdoors, LLC v. Leader Accessories LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 4:27 PM