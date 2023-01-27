New Suit - Employment

Millennium Health & Fitness sued former employee Katie M. Doyle on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court for tortious contractual interference. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright, arises from Millennium's bridge contract with the U.S. Air Force, where the defendant began working one month after leaving Millennium. According to the complaint, the defendant retaliated against her former employer by taking steps to undermine the bridge contract, resulting in a non-renewal of contract and over $9 million in lost revenue for Millennium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00029, Millennium Health & Fitness Inc. v. Doyle.

Government

January 27, 2023, 12:27 PM