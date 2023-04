Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and the Rogers Law Offices on Sunday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Douglas Cameron, Gryphon Senior Living Group and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Miller & Martin on behalf of Millennium Bank, accuses the defendants of failing to repay over $2.9 million in loans. The case is 2:23-cv-00062, Millennium Bank v. White Oaks Lanier, LLC et al.

Georgia

April 11, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Millennium Bank

Plaintiffs

Miller & Martin

defendants

Adam Zussman

Douglas Cameron

Gryphon Senior Living Group, LLC

White Oaks Lanier, LLC

defendant counsels

Rogers Law Offices

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract