Christopher R. Miltenberger and Jerrell Berrios of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas and St. Joseph Husband of Mary Parish in a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed March 10 in Nevada District Court by Messner Reeves on behalf of a former parish worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva, is 2:23-cv-00385, Milledge v. Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas et al.
Nevada
April 24, 2023, 7:53 AM