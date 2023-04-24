Who Got The Work

Christopher R. Miltenberger and Jerrell Berrios of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas and St. Joseph Husband of Mary Parish in a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed March 10 in Nevada District Court by Messner Reeves on behalf of a former parish worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva, is 2:23-cv-00385, Milledge v. Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas et al.

Nevada

April 24, 2023, 7:53 AM

