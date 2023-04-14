New Suit - Product Liability

Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, and Universal City Property Management Co. were hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries from toxic substances which had been dumped into the groundwater and soil near an Orlando facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00677, Millea et al v. Lockheed Martin Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 14, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Paul Brewer, Sr

Kenna Rae Millea

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Universal City Property Management Company III, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims