Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Dunkin' Donuts LLC and Morning Coffee LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of an employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint against her supervisor for reprimanding her for speaking Spanish at work. The case is 9:23-cv-80845, Millan v. Morning Coffee, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Lina Millan

Plaintiffs

Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd, PLLC

defendants

Dunkin' Donuts, LLC

Morning Coffee, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination