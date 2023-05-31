Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Dunkin' Donuts LLC and Morning Coffee LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of an employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint against her supervisor for reprimanding her for speaking Spanish at work. The case is 9:23-cv-80845, Millan v. Morning Coffee, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 31, 2023, 12:00 PM